BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

