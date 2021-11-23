TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 96,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

