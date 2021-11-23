Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $1.96

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003415 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $687.90 million and approximately $132.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00235408 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,431,757 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

