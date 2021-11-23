Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $280,526.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for about $86.78 or 0.00151423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 79,216 coins and its circulating supply is 41,594 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

