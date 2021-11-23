Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.92 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $186,943.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.02 or 0.07504797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,261.48 or 0.99914891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

