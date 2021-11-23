iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,443 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $67.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

