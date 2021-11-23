Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,863 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

