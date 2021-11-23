MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Gap Down to $656.88

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $656.88, but opened at $635.20. MSCI shares last traded at $629.78, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MSCI by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

