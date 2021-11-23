Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 342,630 shares.The stock last traded at $33.20 and had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Squarespace by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Squarespace by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.