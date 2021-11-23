Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.10. Canoo shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 19,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

