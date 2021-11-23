Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.90. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,204 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

