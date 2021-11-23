ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 21,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

