American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

