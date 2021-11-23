Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

