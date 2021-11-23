Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.32

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $94.43, with a volume of 34753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Get Fiserv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.