Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,287. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

