Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to “Buy”

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

VNT stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,813. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $39,256,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

