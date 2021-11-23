High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

