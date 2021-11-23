Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 164,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,942. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

