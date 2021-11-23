DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

