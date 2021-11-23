International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 24,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,826. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.