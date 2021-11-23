HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,086 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 194,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,491. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

