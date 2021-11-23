Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,055. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.