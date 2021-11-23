Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,941. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

