Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 179.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.52. 5,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,371. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $198.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

