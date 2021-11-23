Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

