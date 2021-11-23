Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.23. 5,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $198.83 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

