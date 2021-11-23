Beacon Financial Group Sells 939 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 32,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

