The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,364,064 shares of company stock worth $109,290,711. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. 59,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,438. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

