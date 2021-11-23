Beacon Financial Group Sells 107 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,583. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

