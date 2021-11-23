Beacon Financial Group Acquires 570 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

PFG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

