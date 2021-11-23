Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,808. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

