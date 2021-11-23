Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. 12,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

