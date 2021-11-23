Shard Price Reaches $0.0993 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Shard has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $90.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

