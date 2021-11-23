SafeBlast Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $223,503.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.50 or 0.00987578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00271409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003436 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

