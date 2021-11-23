Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $5,192,960 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

