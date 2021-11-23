BitDAO Trading Down 0.7% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $147.45 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

