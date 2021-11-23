NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. NCR has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 13.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

