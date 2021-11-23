Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $72.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.