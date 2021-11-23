Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

