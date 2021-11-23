Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.