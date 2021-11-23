Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after acquiring an additional 539,272 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. 8,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

