JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Aflac stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 9,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,430. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.