FLC Capital Advisors Sells 732 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

