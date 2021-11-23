Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 319,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $52.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.