Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $525,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 12,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,989. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $67.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

