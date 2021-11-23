Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

