BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0184

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $77,101.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

