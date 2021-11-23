James Gregory Davison Purchases 250,000 Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Stock

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director James Gregory Davison bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,062,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,100.

SSE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. 47,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.11.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

