Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

